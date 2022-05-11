International Gift Delivery Company Empowers Other Businesses to Grow

Gift Baskets Overseas announces support of SMB and features to improve corporate gift campaigns further.

ARLINGTON, Mass. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftBasketsOverseas.com, the leader in personal and corporate international gift delivery in as little as 2-3 business days, proudly announces its partnership with small and medium businesses (SMB) to provide the freshest gifts locally. Additionally, the team at Gift Baskets Overseas has continued to update and roll out new features to ensure business clients can run their corporate gift campaigns efficiently, no matter how large.

Custom gift baskets have become a staple at GiftBasketsOverseas.com. They allow customers to send exactly what they believe will make their recipient the happiest. In addition to selecting precisely what products are included, customers can also choose the kind of packaging. This custom feature has been broken down into many categories including: Build Your Own Snack Box, Build Your Own Gourmet Basket, Build Your Own Liquor Basket, Build Your Own Chocolate Basket, and more.

"We've always been passionate about high-quality local and imported goods," states founder and CEO Dmitriy Peregudov. "It just made sense for us to work with local small businesses. They keep us up to date on the best local gifts and trends, and in return, we help their gifts reach an international audience."

The benefits of working with local SMBs are already evident on the company's site. The Gift Baskets Overseas catalog updates regularly, with exciting new features rolling out well ahead of the peak gifting season. With virtual work here to stay, corporate clients everywhere are looking for ways to show appreciation to teams that are no longer in the same office. Gift Baskets Overseas has heard their requests and come up with a Build Your Own Snack Box set so companies can build personalized snacks to surprise employees.

The Company has also updated its Corporate Gift Wizard – a tool designed to help customers browse gifts that fit their budget and are available for delivery in the country or countries of their choice. Now, the tool can make gifting more straightforward, allowing you to request that a Corporate Gift Specialist from Gift Baskets Overseas select your gifts. Final approval is always with the customer, but this feature saves time, energy, and effort. The Corporate Gift Experts are available 24/7 and work diligently to select gifts that fit your budget and consider standard cultural practices and preferences.

Gift Baskets Overseas is actively reaching out to current and past customers to see what else they can do for the 2022-2023 holiday season. Current and past customers are also invited to refer customers to GBO directly; the Corporate Referral Program rewards the new customer with 10% off their first purchase. Once their first order is complete, the person who referred them also receives 10% off.

Serving over 200 countries, Gift Baskets Overseas is truly a one-stop-shop for all things gifts, from personal baby baskets to elegant gourmet gifts designed to wow corporate VIPs. Customer service is available 24/7 in multiple languages to assist customers with any questions on email, phone, chat, Whatsapp, Facebook, and more.

About www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States specializing in delivering high-quality gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wide array of ordering channels & 24/7 availability. GiftBasketsOverseas.com is renowned globally for providing online ordering convenience, multilingual customer service, and secure payment options. Learn more at www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com.

For more information, contact Otavio Ribeiro at 1-888-673-2822 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Gift Baskets Overseas