International Guests Gather at 10th Annual Mass and Benefit Dinner to Pledge Support for Holy Land

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America today announced that it will host its Tenth Annual Mass and Benefit Dinner on November 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. This elegant evening will bring together international guests to further the mission of the Franciscan Monastery, which not only supports Christians in the Holy Land but also maintains the Monastery in Washington, DC as a location for pilgrims seeking the Holy Land experience in the United States.

Among the evening's special guests will be Fr. Francesco Patton, OFM, the Custos of the Holy Land. As Custos, Fr. Francesco, serves as the Minister Provincial of the Friars living in the Middle East and works to protect Christian communities living in this region. Additionally, the Custos ensures that pilgrims entering the Holy Land have access to the Holy Shrines, offering them an opportunity to reflect and pray in the places that Jesus walked. While in Washington, DC, Fr. Francesco will also attend a private reception at the Franciscan Monastery where he will provide an insider's view of the situation on the ground in the Holy Land and share his insights into what is needed to bring peace and hope back to the land where God became Man.

Attendees of the Mass and Benefit Dinner will be treated to entertainment by Friar Alessandro Brustenghi, traveling to DC from Assisi, Italy. Friar Alessandro is the first religious brother to land an exclusive record contract with a major record label (Universal Music) and is known for recordings from his number one CD, "Voice from Assisi." Internationally recognized pianist, Vivian Choi, will accompany Friar Alessandro. Ms. Choi has toured the world performing and gained worldwide fame when she won an international piano competition at the age of 13.

During this event, the Franciscan Monastery will honor Margaret B. Melady, Ph.D., President of the Order of Malta Federal Association, in recognition of the Order's international leadership in bringing attention and support to aid Christians in the Holy Land. One of 47 national associations of the Sovereign Order of Malta, the Order of Malta Federal Association is dedicated to witnessing the faith and serving the poor and the sick through humanitarian assistance in over 120 countries. The Order of Malta was founded more than 900 years ago in the Holy Land and still carries out important missions there.

"Conflict in the Middle East has led to a declining Christian population in the region, making our work increasingly important," said Fr. Larry Dunham, OFM, Guardian and Commissariat. "The children, families, refugees, elderly and others in the region count on us for support and we are thrilled to bring together guests like Fr. Francesco, Friar Alessandro, Vivian Choi and Dr. Melady to communicate this need and enjoy a wonderful evening of dinner and entertainment while we work to raise funds to support the Franciscan Monastery's work."

800 years ago, the Roman Catholic Church entrusted the guardianship of the Holy Land and other shrines of the Christian religion to the Order of Friars Minor, creating what is now known as the Custody of the Holy Land. The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America sustains this mission through education, fundraising, recruiting vocations, promoting pilgrimages and providing pastoral ministry. Here in the United States, the Monastery serves as a pilgrimage site for those who cannot make the trip to the Holy Land. Funds raised from the Mass and Benefit Dinner will support the Franciscan Monastery as it serves as a bridge between the Holy Land and United States, ensuring support for the Friars' work and an enduring connection to the Holy Land and those who live there.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available for the Tenth Annual Mass and Benefit Dinner can be found here: https://myfranciscan.org/benefit.

About the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land:

The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America is the Holy Land friars' U.S. home, dedicated to supporting the mission of the Franciscan Friars in the Holy Land through pilgrimage, education, vocations and financial support. For 800 years, the Roman Catholic Church has entrusted the guardianship of the Holy Land and shrines of the Christian religion to the Franciscans. Since that time, the Franciscans' mission in the Holy Land has grown to include schools, parishes, housing, employment assistance and additional services to assist the elderly, refugees, children and all those in need. The Franciscan Monastery brings the Holy Land experience to America with full-size replicas of Holy Land shrines, a beautiful church and contemplative gardens. To learn more, visit myfranciscan.org.

