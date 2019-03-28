International Hair Goods Reintroduced

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Hair Goods (IHI), a major distributor for hair replacement products in the U.S., is pleased to announce a full-scale modernization effort being coordinated with their parent company, Aderans Company Limited - the world leader in total hair solutions.

International Hair Goods

IHI works with thousands of individually owned hair studios across the U.S., providing them with specialized training, exclusive products and customer support. IHI hair replacement premium brands include Cyberhair, Vital Hair, Concise and its unique "MicroPoint," a healthy alternative to extensions – no glues, no heat, no bonds or chemicals.

"We are pleased to be working closely with Aderans on this important initiative. Through this collaboration, we will be able to position ourselves to better serve the independent salon owners with our growing product lines," stated Jennifer Brooks, sales supervisor. "Our objective is to build upon our stellar customer support and help our customers continue to grow their businesses," Brooks concluded.

"We are thrilled with our renewed focus on IHI and, in turn, on working to better serve the needs of our partners. Through the addition of additional training programs, expanded product lines, improved marketing support, upgraded supply chain logistics and improved customer service, we look to reintroduce IHI as a leader in supplying our partners with what they need to grow their businesses," stated John Chalson, senior VP of corporate operations, Aderans.

About International Hair Goods

Founded in 1968, International Hair Goods has been a major player in the hair replacement industry by continually embracing innovation, quality and service. For more than 50 years, IHI has worked exclusively with thousands of individually owned studios, providing them with specialized training, exclusive products and customer support. Today, IHI is a division of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley and Hair Club.

About Aderans

Since its establishment in 1968, the Aderans Group has been a leading company in comprehensive hair solutions, with the core values of "making people around the world smile," "the best products," "the best technology and knowledge" and "heartfelt hospitality." Aderans' globally provided products, including wig sales, hair transplantation and more, are spread among five brands: "ADERANS" for men, "Ladies' Aderans" for women, "FONTAINE," "BOSLEY" for hair transplantation and total hair solutions provided by "HAIRCLUB."

Press Contact: Jen Brooks, phone: 747-210-9314, email: info@inthair.com

Related Images

ihi-international-hair-goods.png

IHI International Hair Goods

Related Links

About International Hair Goods

Aderans Co. Ltd.

SOURCE International Hair Goods

Related Links

http://www.internationalhairgoods.com

