International Hemp Solutions Announces Exclusive Licensing of Henola Hemp Seed from Poland's Institute of Natural Fibres and Medicinal Plants

Over seven years, the IWNiRZ conducted intensive breeding programs at the Pętkowo Experimental Station to produce a new form of high-yielding hemp oilseed. The resulting Henola variety was registered for testing at the Research Centre for Cultivar Testing (COBORU) and field trials were undertaken at the Stary Sielec Experimental Station.

In July 2018, the team of IHS and its subsidiary, Bija Hemp, visited the IWNiRZ in Poznan, Poland, to secure the exclusive licensing of Henola. This partnership follows the successful licensing agreement between IHS and the IWNiRZ in October 2017 that led to an intercontinental shipment and placement of 30 metric tons of certified industrial "Bialobrzeskie" hemp seed into the United States and to the successful harvest of the largest domestically grown, Colorado Seed Growers Association (CSGA) certified hemp seed lot in the United States since the adoption of the 2014 Farm Bill.

This agreement strengthens the partnership between IHS and the IWNiRZ and establishes Bija Hemp as the premiere hemp seed propagator and distributor in the Western Hemisphere and the exclusive licensor of certified cultivars.

Kevin Sullivan, CEO of International Hemp Solutions, comments, "We have spent nearly four years building the global infrastructure needed to establish and scale the industrial hemp market in the United States. Our partnership with the IWNiRZ greatly solidifies our position as a world leader in the industrial hemp industry."

