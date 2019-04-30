International Jazz Day 2019 Worldwide Celebration Concludes with Extraordinary All-Star Global Concert in Melbourne, Australia

The All-Star Global Concert opening performance showcased two of Australia's most beloved musicians: didgeridoo player William Barton and trumpeter James Morrison. Vocalist Jane Monheit later joined forces with Brazilian guitarist/vocalist Chico Pinheiro on Antonio Carlos Jobim's Brazilian jazz classic "Waters of March." Ledisi brought the house down with her spine-tingling vocals on "Try a Little Tenderness." Backing her was a 10-piece band that included a stellar horn section with Theo Croker, Eli Degibri, Matthew Jodrell, Eijiro Nakagawa and Tineke Postma. A Jazz Day tradition, the All-Star Global Concert concluded with the entire cast contributing to a global jazz-inspired rendition of John Lennon's peace anthem, "Imagine."

In addition, two weeks of jazz performances and educational outreach programming took place in cities across the International Jazz Day 2019 host country of Australia. Thousands of students in Sydney's New South Wales public schools took part in jazz education programs led by Herbie Hancock, James Morrison, Antonio Hart and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Fellows at the Sydney Opera House. Melbourne's extensive Jazz Day festivities included master classes at the Melbourne Conservatorium; and workshops conducted by Eric Reed, Tarek Yamani, and A Bu, among others. Other highlights included a special Jazz Day performance at the Adelaide Festival Centre, five days of all-inclusive street parades on King Street in Brisbane, and a "Women in Jazz" celebration in Perth.

Celebrated around the globe each year on April 30, International Jazz Day highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the globe. Presented in partnership with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the day is recognized on the official calendars of both UNESCO and the United Nations.

The Global Host City for International Jazz Day in 2020 is Cape Town, South Africa.

For more information, visit www.jazzday.com or www.unesco.org/jazzday.

Photos:

IJD 2019 press selects courtesy of Steve Mundinger/Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz: http://digital/ijd1

IJD 2019 press selects courtesy of Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz: http://send.digital/media2

International Jazz Day 2019 video pulls courtesy of Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz: http://pages.today/ijd1

SOURCE Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz

Related Links

http://www.jazzday.com

