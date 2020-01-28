International Literacy Association Opens Call For Editors; Introduces New Editorship Model

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Literacy Association (ILA) announced a call for editors for two of its leading, peer-reviewed journals today: The Reading Teacher (RT), for teachers of students up to age 12, and the Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy (JAAL), for teachers of learners 12 and up. The incoming editors for both journals will be the first to serve under a new model that includes shorter terms, larger teams (up five people) and an expense budget of US$25,000 per annum.

Published bimonthly, both RT and JAAL focus on supporting teachers by delivering practical applications of what current research says about effective, high-quality instruction.

Qualified applicants must be recognized experts and active researchers in the field of literacy education and have a passion for elevating the work of up-and-coming scholars. The calls for editorship emphasize the need for "visionaries who, in addition to demonstrating a commitment to translating sound research to practice, will help shape the direction for and continue to grow the reach" of these publications.

As part of the process, candidates are asked about their experience with social media; one question on the application asks prospective teams to detail how they plan to leverage social platforms to spark conversation and expand the journals' reach.

"Researchers no longer have to wait for print to disseminate their work," said ILA Executive Director Marcie Craig Post. "Articles are available digitally months before they're slated to officially publish. Today's authors are not only sharing the early-view content but also generating substantial professional discourse on platforms such as Twitter."

Editor teams will serve four-year terms (formerly six), the first of which overlaps with the current editors' term. This change was implemented to lessen the burden on the supporting institution, as was the substantial increase in ILA's financial contribution.

By removing potential barriers, Post hopes to increase the candidate pool and make the commitment more tenable to researchers earlier in their careers.

Applications for editorship of RT and JAAL are due March 1, 2020, with terms beginning June 1, 2020, and concluding May 31, 2024.

To apply or learn more about RT, visit literacyworldwide.org/get-resources/journals/the-reading-teacher-editorship.To apply or learn more about JAAL, visit literacyworldwide.org/get-resources/journals/journal-of-adolescent-adult-literacy-editorship.

About the International Literacy Association

The International Literacy Association (ILA) is a global advocacy and membership organization dedicated to advancing literacy for all through its network of more than 300,000 literacy educators, researchers and experts across 146 countries. With over 60 years of experience, ILA has set the standard for how literacy is defined, taught and evaluated. ILA's Standards for the Preparation of Literacy Professionals 2017 provides an evidence-based benchmark for the development and evaluation of literacy professional preparation programs. ILA collaborates with partners across the world to develop, gather and disseminate high-quality resources, best practices and cutting-edge research to empower educators, inspire students and inform policymakers. ILA publishes The Reading Teacher, Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy and Reading Research Quarterly, which are peer reviewed and edited by leaders in the field. For more information, visit literacyworldwide.org.

