International Luxury fashion brands to deploy Inspiry Smart Box to accommodate traffic during China's National Day Golden Week

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, Inspiry International rolled out its deployment of the Inspiry Smart Box at several Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in North America. The Smart Box is expected to enhance the mobile payment shopping experience for Chinese tourists and help high-end international clothing brands expand into the Chinese market, according to Inspiry International COO Gao Zilong.

Inspiry International provides mobile payment equipment and system services, and has been actively growing its overseas business since 2017. The company is dedicated to making it possible for merchants and consumers from more countries to offer convenient offline mobile payment options via advanced self-service QR code payment terminals and services.

Luxury fashion brands, of which Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are perfect examples, are favored shopping destinations of Chinese outbound tourists. The two brands are under the umbrella of the world's second-largest clothing group, US fashion retail group PVH Corp. Revenues for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger rose 18% and 16% year on year, respectively, during the second quarter of 2018, driven by superior performance in Asia and Europe, PVH's Q2 performance results reveals.

The latest report from Ctrip predicts that nearly seven million Chinese will travel outside of the home market during National Day Golden Week, a 7-day long public holiday that runs from October 1 to 7, during which a large number of China's holidaymakers spend the week abroad.

The US and Canada's West Coast remains a top overseas destination for Chinese who plan to travel and shop during the week. For example, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger outlets in Cabazon Outlets, a sprawling shopping mall in the suburbs just east of Los Angeles which has been dubbed the "shopping shrine in the desert " by Chinese tourists, have completed the deployment of Inspiry Smart Box to cope with the expected increase in traffic during the holiday. Tommy Hilfiger has added icing to the cake with a 15% discount "Golden Week" promotion for Chinese shoppers.

Besides the stores in Los Angeles, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger locations in San Francisco, Toronto, Richmond (just outside of Vancouver) and other popular Chinese tourist destinations expecting traffic increases have also completed the deployment of the Inspiry Smart Box.

Inspiry International COO Gao Zilong said: "The efficient and convenient offline mobile payment solution made possible by the Inspiry Smart Box has been recognized by the market in China. We believe that the Smart Box can assure Chinese tourists an excellent shopping experience, serving to increase the number of transactions and turnover in overseas markets."

The Inspiry Smart Box is already in use across the franchise networks of many multinational brands in China, including KFC, 7-11 and Burger King. These major players have already started installing the Inspiry Smart Box in other Asia-Pacific markets besides China, making the convenience of the solution available to consumers throughout in the region, in addition to meeting the payment needs of the initial target audience, Chinese tourists travelling abroad.

