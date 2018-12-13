International Management Partners Holds Drive to Benefit Food Bank for the Heartland

"We are pleased to be able to support the great work of Food Bank for the Heartland year after year," said CEO Richard Drach. "Our team is dedicated not only to serving our clients and customers but also our community."

International Management Partners specializes in outsourced sales and marketing, offering the client face-to-face marketing solutions to increase their customer base and market share. The company builds relationships with the client and the customers. The award-winning team at International Management Partners delivers results with integrity, going above and beyond client expectations.

At International Management Partners, professional and personal development are promoted in an environment where hard work and dedication are valued. The company also believes in giving back to the community through involvement with nonprofits such as Food Bank for the Heartland, Operation Smile, and more.

Like International Management Partners on Facebook.

About International Management Partners

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an outsourced marketing firm that partners with leading clients in various industries to increase market share. International Management Partners provides team members with abundant opportunities for leadership and growth while offering stellar service to the client and the customer. For more information, call 402-505-3732 or contact them at www.internationalmanagementpartners.net.

Contact: Richard Drach

402-505-3732

SOURCE International Management Partners

Related Links

http://www.internationalmanagementpartners.net

