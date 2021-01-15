International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") Announces Retirement of Richard Courtney

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After thirty-nine years with International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for the past five years, Richard Courtney will retire from his full-time duties with the company on March 1, 2021. Mr. Courtney will then become a member of the Board of Directors of IMTT and support the continued development of IMTT.

"It has been my great privilege to lead IMTT over the last thirty-nine years, and I am truly proud of the entire team and the organization that we have assembled during this time. IMTT has achieved a strong track record of growth through multiple market cycles while serving its customers, employees and communities responsibly. A leader in the industry, IMTT has expanded from two Louisiana terminals to 19 terminals with approximately 50-million barrels of capacity across North America. IMTT is well-positioned for the future and I am confident that the company will continue to build on its history of innovation while providing exceptional service to its customers," said Mr. Courtney.

Carlin Conner will succeed Mr. Courtney as Chief Executive Officer on March 1, 2021, after a brief transition process. Mr. Conner most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and President of SemGroup Corporation until its acquisition by Energy Transfer LP.

About International-Matex Tank Terminals

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, IMTT is an industry leader in the handling and storage of bulk liquid products through its ownership and operation of approximately 50 million barrels of storage capacity across 19 terminals throughout North America. IMTT's terminals handle petroleum, biofuels, commodity/specialty chemicals, and vegetable/tropical oil products for customers including refiners, commodities traders, and chemical manufacturers and distributors. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired IMTT on December 23, 2020.

For more information, visit our website: https://www.imtt.com

