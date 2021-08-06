International Paper Completes the Sale of Its Kwidzyn Mill in Poland

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced that it completed the previously disclosed sale of its Kwidzyn pulp and paper mill and supporting operations to Mayr-Melnhof Group. The Kwidzyn business has approximately 2,300 employees with an annual capacity to produce 740,000 metric tons of folding boxboard, uncoated freesheet, specialty kraft papers, and market pulp on four machines.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Related Links

http://www.internationalpaper.com

