International Peace Law Receives Support from North and South American Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislators from North, Central and South America gathered at the Carson Center in Carson, California to show their support for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

The DPCW is a legally binding international law comprised of 10 articles and 38 clauses that prevents and resolves conflicts to uphold international peace.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light

The DPCW is celebrating its 5th anniversary since its proclamation and has since received widespread international support. PARLACEN, the Central American Parliament has begun to implement the DPCW into its member states' laws, as well as the city of Policarpa in Columbia, which has also implemented Article 10 into its city code. The DPCW has also received support from the National Assemblies of Ecuador, Nicaragua and Panama.

In the U.S., the DPCW has received 17 congratulatory certificates from the congressional districts and 15 support letters from city mayors.

The event, titled The 2019 World Peace Summit: 5th Annual Anniversary of the WARP was hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light, International Womens Peace Group (IWPG) and International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) as well as in 130 locations in 87 countries with the theme of "Legislation of Peace for Sustainable Development". The program for the Summit in Carson, California included speeches by Carson Mayor Albert Robles and performances by HWPL Peace Choir with Grammy-Award Winning Composer Benjamin Wright, and Singer Odino Faccia.

Notably, the first World Peace Summit of South America was also held in Ecuador this year at the country's National Assembly building. Senators joined Former Presidents of Ecuador Lucio Gutierrez and Rosalia Arteaga Serrano to show their support. At the Summit, HWPL memorandums of understanding were signed with Former President Rosalia Serrano's foundation, Fundacion FIDAL and Senator Cristina Reyes' foundation Women that Change the World.

About HWPL

Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) is an NGO associated with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the UN Department of Global Communications and is in Special Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC.

Media contact:

Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light

714-584-5114

223193@email4pr.com

SOURCE Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light