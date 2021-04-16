International Peace NGO HWPL Issues Statement on Recent Myanmar Coup

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Killings of peaceful protestors in Myanmar has been ongoing since February 1st, when the military seized control in a coup. In response to the mass killings of civilians, which now surpasses over 700 lives lost, an NGO named HWPL, headquartered in South Korea and affiliated with the UN ECOSOC, is issuing a statement expressing deep concern for the crisis of human rights, calling for the international community to join in efforts to support peaceful approach to resolve the current conflict in the country.

On the "HWPL Statement on Human Rights Crisis in Myanmar," the organization announced that global representatives of the world, with one voice, are encouraged to display their support for conflict resolution through the channel of dialogue between the military and civil society representatives. Additionally, "the recent efforts of the Myanmar military to suppress nonviolent protests" are causing hundreds of deaths and injuries. No conflict of interest can justify violence against civilians, and no interest of any group can prevail over human life."

The statement asks all parties in Myanmar to "settle the crisis through consensus based on mutual respect and understanding" and "engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution." Global actors are being called "to issue statements urging authorities and civilians in Myanmar to pursue dialogue and seek a peaceful solution in order to restore peace to the country."

Kasauh Mon, CEO of Mon News Agency in Myanmar expressed solidarity with HWPL's statement. "The number of deaths from protests exceeded 700, and more than 3,000 people have been arrested by the military. We, the people of Myanmar are very glad Korean people and HWPL, as a peace advocate, supports our democracy and peace movement. Currently, we are demanding international pressure against the military regime, in order to stop their brutality against peaceful demonstrators."

For the past five years, this international civil society advocacy for peacebuilding led by HWPL has shown support and initiatives at the national and international levels. The organization has collected over 730,000 letters written by citizens in 176 countries to call for development of peace in each country, leading government and social leaders to express their support and engagement.

