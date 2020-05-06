International Pharmaceutical Offering Delivers Investors Unparalleled Access via SAFE Tokens

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital, LLC has launched an international capital raise to secure a significant stake in novel and generics pharma producer OncoGenerix, which recently completed development of a state-of-the-art pharmaceuticals factory in Mudanjiang Province, China. OncoGenerix specializes in injectable and lyophilized oncology drugs.

This offering represents a first-of-its-kind, digital investment opportunity: tokenized ownership of a pharmaceutical facility. It is the pharma industry's largest digital offering to date as measured by investment size and underlying valuation.

Alpha Capital is raising from qualified non-US investors and accredited US investors up to US $100 million via an international offering of up to 500 million ONGX Tokens priced at US $0.12 per token and a US onshore offering of shares in Alpha Capital's special purpose vehicle.

The ONGX Tokens are built on the ERC20 blockchain protocol, serve as a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity), and will be exchangeable at the option of the investor for equity-token securities.

Alpha Capital's project anticipates to benefit from a combination of OncoGenerix plant's strategic location, favorable valuations of pharma manufacturers, and continued global pharma market growth.

The offering is available to accredited investors in reliance on Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and qualified non-US investors in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted; however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors." This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such an offer would be unlawful.

The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although Alpha Capital, LLC believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Alpha Capital, LLC has no duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

