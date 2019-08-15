International Pop Icon Bleona Forms Alliance with Taryn Brown + Company for Branding, Promotions and Entertainment Projects

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleona, the international pop icon and award-winning, multi-lingual recording artist and actress, has joined forces with Taryn Brown + Company to pursue branding, promotions and entertainment projects.

"Bleona is a self-made independent artist who has risen to stardom with her powerful vocals, charm, and 'Diva' persona," said Taryn Brown, managing principal, Taryn Brown + Company. "We are excited about our partnership with Bleona and look forward to creating key signature initiatives with corporate brands, entertainment entities and other marketing, promotional opportunities."

A native of Albania, Bleona performs to sold-out shows throughout eastern Europe and she has attracted records crowds of over 70,000. She has released eight albums, one English EP and sold over 5 million albums. She has topped the Billboard Music Charts with her hits "I Don't Need Your Love" (#1), "Take You Over" (#3) and "Wicked Love" (#12).

A triple-threat, Belona has graced the cover of over 40 magazines and recently debuted her acting career in the movies "Dead Trigger" staring Dolph Lundgreen and "#211" staring Nicholas Cage. She is currently shooting "Paper Empire," a new TV series starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer, Robert Davi and Denise Richards

About Taryn Brown + Company

Taryn Brown + Company is an entertainment group that aligns artist with corporate brands for sponsorships, signature initiatives and other promotional opportunities. A former record executive with Bertelsmann Music Group, Taryn has worked with major recording artist, Grammy Award winning producers Slikk, Bobby Sparks and D.J. Brownlee of Blac Sheep Entertainment. She has developed projects with Coke, Anheuser-Bush, American Airlines, 7-11, Hilton, Bank of America, Wal-Mart, Hillwood, The First Tee and others.

