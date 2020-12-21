International Process Plants and BCMC Complete Commissioning of SR Chemical's Bogura, Bangladesh Chlor-Alkali Plant Complex

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants and Equipment Corp. (IPP) and Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Co. Ltd. (BCMC--a unit of ChemChina), announced today that they have completed commissioning of SR Chemical Group's brand new Chlor-Alkali production complex yielding 30,000 tons/yr of 32% caustic soda.

Dec. 16 2020 Inauguration Ceremony Dec. 16 2020 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"IPP and BCMC have been delighted to serve as the plant supplier for the Chlor-Alkali plant. This challenging project in a remote rural area of Northern Bangladesh was only able to be accomplished through a close collaboration of BCMC, SR Chemical, and IPP. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the final installation and testing work due to travel restrictions and health precautions, but BCMC and SR Chemical's talented project teams managed to revise their work plans to accommodate for the changing circumstances without stopping the project's progress," said Ross Gale, Vice President of International Process Plants.

SR Chemical is proud to bring over 1,000 technical jobs to the rural Sherpur, Bogura community, providing demanded chemicals for the textile, paper, water treatment, and disinfectant industries domestically as well as abroad. The plant's business will have a significant economic impact to the area surrounding plant's location and throughout Bangladesh," stated Mr. Asif Rabbani, SR Chemical's Managing Director. "We are very pleased that despite the challenges in implementing a remote greenfield project during COVID-19 with a critical international team, the largest industrial plant in the country's northern region has been commissioned in 2020. Our plant is critical to Bangladesh's growth as a major industrial player and a growing exporter of chemical products," added Mr. Rabbani. "We view this Bogura plant project as a foundation for our future growth across the chemicals sector."

"As the Export Management Services provider for the project, we at AMEX Export Import would like to thank SR Chemical, IPP and BCMC for their terrific collaboration and to congratulate them on successful completion of this important project in the face of challenging circumstances. We remain committed to continued collaboration and look forward to working with the project team on making this production facility a continuing success, both in Bangladesh and internationally," said Alexander Gordin, Director of AMEX Export Import.

About SR Group.SR Group (www.srgroup-bd.com) is one of the biggest & leading conglomerates of Bangladesh since 1978. Now, the group is running 17 units of Telecom, Transport, Logistic, Restaurant, Garment Accessories, Food Processing, FMCG, CNG Processing, Chemical, Information Technology, and Mobile Finance successfully, with over 6,000 employees.

About International Process Plants & Equipment Corp. (IPP). International Process Plants and Equipment Corp. engages in buying and selling new, used and surplus process plants and equipment, as well as industrial real estate globally. The company focuses on buying and selling process plants in the chemical, petrochemical, food, fertilizer, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, refining, paper, polymers, artificial fibers, and power generation industries. The company with offices and infrastructure in fourteen countries including the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Russia, and Romania.

About Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Company Ltd. (BCMC). A unit of the largest chemical company in China, ChemChina, BCMC takes Develop Chinese ion exchange membrane electrolyzers, and contribute to surpass the world's advanced technology as its mission, and is the only professional company that can develop, design, and manufacture ion membrane electrolyzers and provide complete Bipolar Ion Membrane Electrolysis technology and downstream chlor-alkali chemical plants. Over 70% of all Chlor-Alkali plants in China utilize BCMC's equipment/ technology. For more information, visit http://www.bcmc.chemchina.com/bhjen/index.htm.

About AMEX Export Import Inc. Since 1988 AMEX (www.amexexim.com) has successfully participated in hundreds export-import and export management transactions in over 40 countries. AMEX professionals have deep expertise in structuring complex multi-party, multinational export management transactions.

