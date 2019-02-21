International Recruit and Staffing, Jeffrey Jedlicki Invest in AI Application to Improve Satisfaction Levels and Placement Matching

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Recruit and Staffing owner Jeffrey Jedlicki (headquarters: Delray Beach, Florida; president and CEO: Jeffrey Jedlicki) has invested in a new technology set of AI applications to improve satisfaction levels and placement matching, through its internal investment and development.

1. Background and Objectives

Corporate points of interaction for improving customer engagement and employment can be difficult for firms to provide high levels of ROI at all times in response to customers' diverse requests. Our technology offers an AI application solution that uses internal and external data to assign the agent most suitable for them. As an end result, the placements and quality of service improve.

Through this investment, we aim to improve the performance of the company and provide support in increasing use of its services. This advancement will use this opportunity to expand our product developments and sales activities.

2. Overview of Technology

Our technology uses the latest machine learning technology to build predictive models based on internal data, such as demographic information and past interactions, as well as external data obtained by the company. These models are then used to assign customers the agent most suitable for them. In addition, the prediction model is automatically updated, allowing high precision to be maintained at all times. This service is being deployed in the financial, insurance, and IT industries, and its expansion into a variety of situations, including outbound sales, is expected in the future.

3. Our Story:

Our vision was to start an organization that could bring a high-quality service to the employment market. Jeffrey Jedlicki opened the doors of International Recruit and Staffing as an employment agency. Over time, International Recruit and Staffing evolved into a top executive recruitment firm for a global audience complete with an experienced team of Recruiters, Account Executives and Researchers.

In the early days, International Recruit and Staffing focused solely on the Finance Industry with a special emphasis on the Sales, Human Resources and Data Capture. Then the idea hit to expand into vertical markets and new emerging markets such as Healthcare, & IT. Since then, International Recruit and Staffing has been on a high growth trajectory.

Today, International Recruit and Staffing' many practices areas include: Automated Packaging & Material Handling, Automation Industrial Technology, Robotics, Electronic/Physical Security Technology, IT & Cybersecurity, Energy & Sustainability, HVAC, Healthcare IT, Labels & Labeling, Life Sciences, Military Transition, Military Leadership Excellence, Food & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Processing & Packaging, Plastics & Flexible Packaging, Government Technology, and Supply Chain & Logistics.

And we've made an impact. Executive search is not perception, packaging, or pontificating. It's about the hard, not so pretty work of contacting talented people, gaining their trust, and giving them the opportunity to enhance their careers and at the same time helping our client achieve their corporate goals.

We've also become part of the establishment. Success does that. But we haven't forgotten where we came from. We base our business on the same cornerstones that made us one of the best search firms in the country. Namely, we bring our unique ability to stay agile, nimble, and personal to each search in order to maintain speed of delivery and quality of service. In addition, we strive to provide the best client and candidate experience possible.

Even though International Recruit and Staffing, Inc. continues to thrive, we stay real and humble and refuse to stand on our laurels.

We are open to new synergies to improve local and enterprise communities. Ask how we can help you or your organization today.

