International Regulations of CBD in Cosmetics, Worldwide, 2019 - Consumer Demand is Booming; Complying with Complex Legal Requirements a Potential Minefield
Jan 17, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Regulation of CBD in Cosmetics: A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the current legal status of CBD cosmetics in key markets from Europe, where products must comply with the EU's common cosmetic rules, to Australia, where they are completely banned.
CDB products are currently on-trend, consumer demand is booming, and the trend has reached the cosmetics industry, with CBD-infused face and hand creams arriving on the market. However, the regulatory landscape for CBD products is fragmented across the world and constantly changing, which makes complying with complex legal requirements a potential minefield.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- European countries within the EU
- Countries in Europe but outside the EU
- Outside Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf6tfo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article