International Research Centre for AI Under the Auspices of UNESCO Appoints Artificial Intelligence Expert, Global Digital and Cognitive Strategist Mark Minevich as New Chair of AI Policy

NEW YORK and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are happy to announce that Mark Minevich is joining the team of IRCAI (International Research Centre for AI under the auspices of UNESCO) as the Chair of AI Policy Committee. Mark, with his rich international experience, will complement the centre with competencies on addressing strategic questions in the areas of business and AI policy. In particular, the focus will be on AI technologies applied in areas with high social impact contributing to human centric and responsible use of modern technology," said Marko Grobelnik, member of IRCAI management, Digital Champion of Slovenia at European Commission, researcher at the Jožef Stefan Institute.

The impact and potential consequences of Artificial Intelligence are proving to be crucial for humanity. AI has the potential to reshape societies, economies and politics. The International Research Centre for AI was established in Ljubljana Slovenia under the auspices of UNESCO in order to better appreciate and counter challenges of AI.

Grobelnik continues, "Mark is one of the rare people being able to combine his active presence in different worlds of the modern AI: from impacting AI policy matters on the global and national levels, to providing strategic advice to the spectrum of big and small global companies in the process of transformation towards future scenarios with AI in its core. One mission where Mark made a lot of synergic impact was a series of high level international seminars, "AI Pioneers". Here, Mark connected hundreds of government and business decision makers to start speaking a common language, share problems and jointly search for the future solutions. By having Mark in the team of IRCAI, we expect to leverage his skills and networks to further impact the world of the future by introducing a friendly and human face of the technology."

Minevich stated that he is "thrilled and delighted to join such a prestigious institute and work with the amazing team on the social impact of AI and digital future. Our goals and skill sets perfectly align in ways that will make this partnership fruitful and impactful for many years."

"Mark brings IRCAI a strong business perspective of AI, combined with his experiences in international policies. International policies and regulations that are properly addressing various aspects of AI are among the main research and support activities the Center will be involved in and we are happy to have Mark to chair the international AI Policy Committee," said Mitja Jermol, UNESCO Chair on Open Technologies for OER and Open Learning and Head of Center for Knowledge Transfer at Jožef Stefan Institute, member of IRCAI management.

About Mark Minevich

Minevich is a President of Going Global Ventures, collaborating and advising global enterprises in the US, EU and Japan. He's a strategic advisor and Global ambassador to the CEO of IPsoft Inc. and is the Advisor to Boston Consulting Group (BCG) focusing on artificial intelligence. Minevich is Chief AI Officer to Canadian Growth Investments. He's a senior fellow on the U.S. Council on Competitiveness and is appointed as a member of the G20/B20's Task Force on digitalization.

In 2020, The World Assessment Council appointed Minevich as a Global Digital Ambassador. He has received the Albert Einstein Award for Outstanding Achievement and the World Trade Leadership Award from the World Trade Center's Association. Mark is a founding co-host at Digital Pioneers Dialogue Podcast and contributes to a number of publications.

