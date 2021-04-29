International Respect For Chickens Day Celebrates Compassion For Chickens

"We urge everyone to do a compassionate ACTION for chickens, on May 4th or any time in the month of May," says Karen Davis, president of United Poultry Concerns which promotes the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens and other domestic fowl.

" Happy chickens are cheerful birds ," says Karen Davis, who maintains a sanctuary for chickens in Machipongo, Virginia. "Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air and suffering from debilitating diseases, as documented in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs and in my Encyclopedia Britannica article Chickens: Their Life and Death in Farming Operations ."

" The Social Life of Chickens " shows who chickens truly are – vibrant, personable, earth-loving birds. Anyone who visits UPC's sanctuary in Virginia can see for themselves how cheerful chickens are when they're running around happy, as in this video .

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate, and to make every day Respect for Chickens Day.

