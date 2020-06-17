International Rugby Superstar Chris Robshaw Joins San Diego Legion

A twice-named Aviva Premiership Player of the Year, Robshaw won 66 England caps and is the second most capped England captain of all time.

In discussing his signing with San Diego, Robshaw said, "Each season the MLR has grown and advanced its reputation in professional rugby circles. I have been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last 12 months and there have been plenty of rumors about where I might play. In the end, it really was an obvious and easy choice for me. In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world class organization. I am very excited to being part of that organization and helping continue to advance its reputation both on and off the field."

"Bringing Chris to San Diego further demonstrates SD Legion's commitment to elevating the profile of the sport of rugby in San Diego and across the U.S.," said SD Legion President & CEO Ryan Patterson. "Darren and I are delighted to welcome Chris to the SD Legion organization and we are very much looking forward to his contributions as we work to deliver a championship to our fans and the community in San Diego."

Visit sdlegion.com for more information on the San Diego Legion and future player signings. For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

About San Diego Legion

Established in 2017, San Diego Legion is part of Major League Rugby (MLR), comprising 13 professional teams in North America. One of the MLR founding teams, Legion played its 2018-2020 games at Torero Stadium. San Diego Legion Rugby – Just like all the sports you know, only better. sdlegion.com

San Diego Legion media contact:

Nickie Peña

Director, Marketing & Promotions

[email protected]

SOURCE San Diego Legion

Related Links

https://sdlegion.com

