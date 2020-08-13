International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery Hosts Virtual World Congress 2020

"In transitioning to a virtual meeting format, we have spread our content over nine days with a well-designed schedule to allow attendees to participate in more sessions and workshops than usual while keeping up with their normal work and home life," said Bradley R. Wolf, MD, FISHRS, program chair. "The ISHRS World Congress has a strong tradition of hosting the best education from the top minds in the field of hair restoration surgery, and this virtual meeting is no exception."

One of the meeting highlights will be a hair regenerative symposium featuring several renowned hair researchers. Guest speakers include geneticist Prof. Angela Christiano – recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences – on Hair Follicle Bioengineering using 3D Printing Technology, and Dr. Maksim Plikus from the University of California Irvine Stem Cell Research Center on Cell Coordination and Organ Regeneration. Dr. Alexey Terskikh , Associate Professor of Neuroscience at the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., will speak on Hair Regeneration using induced pluripotent stem cells derived from dermal papilla cells with a 3D biodegradable scaffold.

Another meeting highlight will focus on the humanistic side of medicine, as the doctor-patient relationship is vital to proper clinical care and better outcomes. Dr. Danielle Ofri of New York University School of Medicine will share her thoughts on "What Patients Say, What Doctors Hear." A physician and author, Dr. Ofri has given TED talks on this topic.

The robust congress includes eight live general sessions, nine live focused sessions with follow-up "Fireside Chats," over 60 on-demand presentations on a variety of cases, studies and innovations plus live discussion groups to allow conversations with the authors of these presentations. New this year are several industry thought leader symposia whereby knowledge experts from various companies servicing the hair transplantation field can share their wisdom and science behind their products. There will be an exhibit hall, awards ceremony, as well as several surprises for attendees.

"This will not be a typical Zoom meeting. We are building an experience to remember," said Victoria Ceh, MPA, ISHRS Executive Director. "This pandemic has affected all of our lives, but we are not letting it stop us from connecting and learning from each other as we always do. On the positive side, we are thrilled that our congress is more accessible this year to even more physicians on a global scale."

Three ancillary courses are being offered around the Congress, including the ISHRS Basics Course in Hair Restoration Surgery for physicians new to the field, the ISHRS Advanced/Board Review Course aimed at physicians who plan to take the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS) exams, and the ISHRS Surgical Assistants Program.

The gold standard organization in the field of hair transplantation, the ISHRS recently achieved the prestigious re-accreditation by the U.S. Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). This rigorous process assures that ISHRS develops education for physicians with the highest standards. In addition, the ISHRS participates in both the CEN (European Committee of Standardization) as a liaison organization in the aesthetic medicine group, as well as in the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates (HOD), which is considered the "house of medicine" in the United States.

About the ISHRS

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is a global non-profit medical association and the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration with 1,000 members throughout 70 countries worldwide. Above all, the ISHRS is dedicated to achieving excellence in patient outcomes by promoting the highest standards of medical practice, medical ethics, and research in the medical hair restoration industry. The ISHRS also provides continuing medical education to physicians specializing in hair transplant surgery and is committed to delivering the latest information on medical and surgical treatments to consumers suffering from hair loss, and most commonly from androgenetic alopecia – male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. It was founded in 1993 as the first international society to promote continuing quality improvement and education for professionals in the field of hair restoration surgery. For more information and to locate a physician, visit www.ishrs.org.

SOURCE International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

Related Links

http://www.ishrs.org

