International Speaker and Fundraising Coach Kishshana Palmer to Keynote Raise 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in mobile and social fundraising, today announced Kishshana Palmer, founder and chief executive officer of Kishshana & Co., will deliver the Keynote presentation at Raise 2019: The Event Fundraising Conference. Over her 17-year philanthropic career, Kishshana Palmer has helped countless nonprofit organizations and fundraising professionals down the pathway to success and sustainability.

"We're excited to have Kishshana Palmer kick-off the Raise 2019 conference with her dynamic energy, real-world insights and authentic approach to fundraising. It is sure to be an unforgettable keynote," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Raise provides a unique platform for nonprofits to gather and collaborate on the future of fundraising. We've curated a stellar lineup of nonprofit speakers and industry experts, eager to share the latest strategies to help organizations of all sizes take their fundraising to the next level."

The two-day annual fundraising conference brings together fundraising professionals and industry thought leaders from across the country for collaborative learning, networking, and inspiration. The conference will take place in downtown Chicago on September 16-17, 2019.

In addition to the keynote presentation from Palmer, Raise 2019 will feature four interactive learning tracks focused on event and auction fundraising, peer-to-peer and social engagement, fundraising strategy, and technology.

The more than 35 sessions include thought leadership topics such as:

The Art and Science of Retaining Digital Donors

Leveraging Ambassadors to Grow Fundraising and Events

AI: A Peek into The Future of Fundraising and P2P Donor Acquisition

Harnessing Passion to Raise More Money

Engaging the Young Alum One Year at a Time

The Art of the Possible: Creating an Inspiring and Engaging Special Appeal

Champagne (or at Least Sparkling Wine) Marketing on a Beer Budget

Maximize Your P2P Marketing with the Growth Mindset

Event Night Survival: Five Tips for Orchestrating a Flawless Checkout

For more information and to register for the premiere event fundraising conference of the year, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About Kishshana Palmer

Kishshana Palmer is a national speaker, trainer, and coach with a seasoned background in fundraising, marketing, and talent management. It doesn't matter if she's speaking about philanthropy, living your most authentic life, or diversity, the energy she brings to the stage is always entertaining and edifying. Kishshana is an adjunct professor at Baruch College and Long Island University, Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), a BoardSource Certified Governance Trainer (CGT), and an AFP Master Trainer.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion. Located in the marketing technology hub of Indianapolis, OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a TechPoint MIRA award for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

