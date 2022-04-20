International Stability Operations Association Holds Europe/Africa Conference in April

ISOA will hold in person Europe/Africa Conference in Stuttgart, Germany on April 26-28 Tweet this

"We are delighted to hold a safe, in-person event so our members can stay updated on opportunities in stability and contingency operations in Europe and Africa," said ISOA President Howard R. Lind. "ISOA's members are eager to meet in person to develop public-private partnerships and receive the latest information about fragile situations around the world."

Registration and sponsorship opportunities for the Europe/Africa Conference are available on the ISOA website. ISOA is grateful for the support of Presenting Sponsors Precision Talent Solutions, SOC and Mason & Hanger as well as Gold Sponsors MSA Security, Valiant and Khudairi Group.

ISOA's next conference, focusing on the Pacific region, is scheduled for September 13-15 in Honolulu, HI. On June 9, ISOA will hold its annual Global Impact Awards Dinner in Tysons, VA, where members with extraordinary accomplishments will be celebrated. Other ISOA events include webinars on Ukraine and Taiwan, networking receptions and monthly small business forums. A listing of upcoming events is available on ISOA's website.

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

SOURCE International Stability Operations Association