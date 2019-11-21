International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: November 23

Survivor Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding of this leading cause of death, as they share stories of healing and hope. Survivor Day is free and open to the public. This year there are over 400 Survivor Day events in 18 countries. Each event will feature a screening of a new AFSP-produced documentary, Pathways to Healing: Hope After Suicide Loss , about the different ways people may cope after a loss.

WHEN: Saturday, November 23, 2019

Various times and places nationwide

This observance began in 1999 when Senator Harry Reid, himself a suicide loss survivor, introduced a resolution to designate the Saturday before Thanksgiving National Survivors of Suicide Day—an occasion for families and friends of people who have died by suicide to join together for healing and support.

To find a local event, visit afsp.org/survivorday. Unfortunately, due to the sensitive nature of these events, they are not open to the media.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

