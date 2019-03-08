International Touring Artist Mary McBride Launches Innovative Concert Tour in Baton Rouge

Partnering with the East Baton Rouge Housing Authority, Quest for Peace and other area nonprofit organizations providing services and/or shelter for people in need, The Home Tour will launch in Baton Rouge with eight live concerts as well as songwriting workshops for Baton Rouge audiences for a full week between March 10 and 17, 2019.

McBride, who has deep roots in Louisiana, said she developed the Home Tour "as a way to bring joy and forge deeper connections among those who need it the most." She has taken the tour to hundreds of venues in the U.S., and, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and private sponsors, to more than 30 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq and Russia.

"Music has the ability to enrich and touch the lives of people from all different backgrounds. Mary McBride and her band's tour is the perfect way to unite this community around a loving message of comfort for those who need it most," said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority Acting CEO said, "We proudly welcome The Home tour to our Baton Rouge community to provide enriching entertainment for our residents, many who are elderly or homebound."

The Baton Rouge Home Tour will include performances at the Detox Center of Baton Rouge; the Hematology Oncology Clinic; Hunt Correctional Center; Joseph Homes, a Catholic Charities transitional housing program for released offenders; Turner Tower Community Plaza, senior housing managed by the Public Housing Authority; the Line 4 Line Barbershop Literacy Program; and Quest Fest at the Episcopal School, where students, faculty and parents will join to welcome Baton Rouge refugees supported by the Louisiana Organization of Refugees and Immigrants (LORI). The band also will play a special performance on Isle de Jean Charles, the Terrebonne Parish coastal community whose residents have been relocated and identified as the first "climate change" refugees in the U.S. A complete schedule is listed below.

The Home Tour has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post and on national networks such as MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Sunday, March 10 – Isle de Jean Charles

Monday, March 11 – Detox Center of Louisiana, Baton Rouge

Tuesday, March 12 - Hematology Oncology Clinic, Baton Rouge

Wednesday, March 13 - Hunt Correctional Center, St. Gabriel, LA

Thursday, March 14 – Joseph Homes, Baton Rouge

Friday March 15 - EBR Public Housing Authority / Turner Community Plaza, Baton Rouge

Saturday, March 16 – Line 4 Line reading program for at-risk youth, Baton Rouge

Sunday, March 17 – Quest Fest 2019

About the Home Tour

The Home Tour, which was founded in 2010, is a groundbreaking initiative that utilizes music as a prescriptive tool to combat human isolation and to foster meaningful human connection among disenfranchised young people in underserved communities. Through its community-integrated workshops and locally produced concert series, The Home Tour harnesses the power of storytelling, songwriting, and live music to inspire deeper connection and strengthen resilience among vulnerable people.

The Home Tour has engaged more than 100 communities worldwide, performed for and with tens of thousands of residents, and partnered with more than 80 service organizations that provide shelter and/or services for people in need. In the U.S., The Home Tour has engaged more than 100 social service organizations in 34 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Argentina, Honduras, Oman, UAE, Russia, Panama, Azerbaijan, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, and the U.S., among others.

