International Transport and Logistics Business Gebruder Weiss Expands Warehouse Facilities in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gebruder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company with U.S. headquarters in Chicago and key U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, has announced a new warehouse location in California's premier logistics and distribution hub, the Inland Empire. The new 100,000 square foot facility, located at 11201 Iberia Street, in Jurupa Valley, is twice the size of Gebruder Weiss' existing warehouse in Torrance, California, which employs approximately 20 workers. The company expects to add an equal number of employees at its additional warehouse facility. The expanded capacity will provide both storage and fulfillment solutions aimed at supporting the company's established strategies and new initiatives to satisfy today's changing logistics landscape.

Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebruder Weiss USA

In the face of a volatile economy and a global pandemic, Gebruder Weiss, a family-owned company with a history of more than 500 years, remains bullish about growth in the United States. "Our global business continuity programs have ensured our ability to maintain service levels at our logistics sites, as well as across our air, sea, and domestic trucking services," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebruder Weiss USA.

As a full-service logistics provider with standardized global logistics processes, Gebruder Weiss has a total of approximately 90 logistics facilities, including its locations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and along the Silk Road. The company is maintaining its original growth strategy by expanding in the United States on the West Coast in Q2 of 2020 with its new Inland Empire warehouse and is eyeing additional expansion in the Midwest by year's end. Operations at the new warehouse will be in full swing by the end of this week and include welcoming two recently won clients. Additional space is ready for potential customers wanting to shift or increase their inventory of critical supplies and products.

As McCullough points out, "Many Gebruder Weiss' customers are already starting to look closely at nearshoring supply chains and increasing safety stock levels of critical materials and products. With our new warehouse at Inland Empire, we are well-positioned to help businesses take advantage of these strategies."

Gebruder Weiss plans to maintain its at-capacity, 50,000 square foot warehouse facility in Torrance, CA, located only 10 miles from Long Beach Port for the foreseeable future. The company offers a range of services at this location, including cross-dock and consolidation, to complement its storage and fulfillment services in Jurupa Valley.

A range of integrated services will be offered by Gebruder Weiss to clients during these challenging times. "Our strong reputation for service excellence and financial strength as an independent, global brand provides customers with the assurances they need during economic uncertainty. We are here to support their total logistics needs," McCullough added.

New employees will be welcomed to the Inland Empire facility throughout the month.

"Interviewing, hiring, and onboarding has its challenges right now. However, 95% of our staff is working from home with adequate IT support and hardware vetted and supplied to employees. For those who will work in the warehouse, new safety procedures have been rolled out at all our other warehouses and will be implemented at our Inland Empire location as well," said McCullough.

Safety precautions in use for warehouse employees at Gebruder Weiss during the COVID-19 outbreak include:

Protective gear for all warehouse employees (masks, gloves, sanitizer, and cleaning procedures).

Contactless delivery. They now take photos of shipments received instead of giving a signature.

If a signature is required for delivery, the driver must put the clipboard on a designated space, and Gebruder Weiss employees use their own pens to sign without lifting or touching the clipboard.

Segregated work areas respecting "social distancing" regulations.

Testing of employees on entry to facilities for signs of COVID-19.

For more information about Gebruder Weiss USA, its services, locations or employment opportunities, please visit www.gw-world.com.

About Gebruder Weiss

Gebruder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers during its long history, Gebruder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact, provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on responsible and economical solutions.

Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebruder Weiss USA

Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebruder Weiss USA

Gebruder Weiss Inland Empire Warehouse

Gebruder Weiss Inland Empire Warehouse

