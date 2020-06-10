International TV Shopping Expert Launches New Effort to Help Entrepreneurs Capitalize on Current Boom in Television Purchasing

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Internationally respected leader in television shopping Rose Arone (formerly Rose Mann) has refocused her company's marketing and sales efforts to create positive experiences for consumers at a time when these are needed more than ever and at the same time capitalize on the current trend in online and TV shopping.

With more than 25 years in TV shopping, Arone has made a name for herself by working with companies large and small. Arone helped make Snuggie a household name by bringing it to TV shopping channels in North America. One of her first clients, Scott Boilen, CEO of Allstar Products Group, had just found incredible success using infomercials to sell his Snuggie blankets. Arone and Boilen met in hopes of negotiating a mutually acceptable deal, and eventually her company secured the rights to bring Snuggie to millions of TV shopping households across North America via various channels. Over the years, Arone has worked with industry giants such as Media Syndication Global, Thane Direct and many others.

"Our new focus is helping people who have great products connect with the millions of people who search television shopping channels every day looking for something that motivates them and helps them grow—that's where the name Northern Connection comes in," said Arone. "We love our Canadian roots, and Toronto is a vibrant city full of people who want to make a difference, so we challenged ourselves to ask how we could do the same."

There has been so much negativity in the world in 2020, we decided that our mission is to do whatever it is we can to inspire change for good. The TV shopping industry is experiencing tremendous growth in 2020, and many in the industry don't expect it to ever go back to pre-pandemic numbers. Many consumers have put this time of isolation to good use, learning crafts and hobbies that they will continue to do long after the masses have returned to their (new) normal routines. A recent article by Multichannel.com noted specific categories that have been upwardly affected, including food (up 66% from a year earlier on QVC and 48% on HSN.com), home-office gear (77% on QVC.com and 234% on HSN.com), wellness (up 143% on HSN.com), and health and fitness (up 126% on HSN.com).

Some product categories are seeing even more tremendous growth. While many of the TV shopping networks don't typically publish individual product sales numbers, Arone says she has seen TV shopping results trends similar to those of online retailer eBay. According to WRAL.com, eBay recently reported that bread machine sales are up 800%, sewing machines 420%, beer and wine making accessories 190%, and candle and soap making supplies 90%. We are seeing the same types of products find new sales trends in TV shopping.

"With what may be the last gasp for retail, in direct contrast with what some are calling a second act for TV shopping, now is the perfect time to launch this exciting effort of positivity and profits," says Arone.

Northern Connection Sales, Inc. was founded as a female-owned business in May 2004 by Rose Arone. Ms. Arone had already enjoyed years success in the direct-response TV and TV shopping industries. As Northern Connection approaches two decades in business, its founder has decided to focus the business on bringing products to market that can make real change for those seeking to use their current situation to improve their lives.

