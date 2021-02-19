International Wildlife Defense Foundation Launches Website

BLUFFTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today International Wildlife Defense Foundation (IWDF) announced the launch of its new website: www.intlwdf.org.

IWDF's mission is to provide innovative counter-poaching technologies to be used by national park rangers to gain a tactical advantage against poachers before they kill endangered wildlife. The organization also works with established in-country non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and non-profit organizations (NPOs) to provide sustainable rural community empowerment. The foundation's vision is to ensure that endangered wildlife and wild places do not perish from the earth.

IWDF is a direct-action service provider that works with sovereign nations to bring its technology solutions and community empowerment services at no cost to the host sovereign nation.

"I have worked in various parts of Africa for more than a decade in the affordable housing, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. I have been able to establish familial rapport with the people with whom I have been in contact. I thought IWDF would provide a dynamic opportunity to add wildlife protection to our sustainability goals. There is no tourism without the animals. Therefore, helping the animals helps the people, which in turn helps to sustain the motherland. I'm thrilled to embark on this new day to bring the innovative processes that are unique to IWDF to nations in Africa, South America, and others that are fighting to irradicate the poaching plague and help save our wildlife," said Zacharia Ali, Vice President of IWDF.

"Our website is a resource for education and awareness of what is happening to the planet's wildlife and wild places. It will be an endowment center for IWDF, where businesses, philanthropists and the general public are able to participate in the protection of our wildlife heritage for future generations," concluded James Griffin, President of IWDF.

ABOUT International Wildlife Defense Foundation (IWDF): IWDF is a USA registered 501.C.3 nonprofit organization, registration number 85-4180509. IWDF works to protect our wildlife heritage for future generations and to empower rural community development.

