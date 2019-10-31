Internationally Acclaimed Hispanic Artist 'Charytin' Talks About A Positive Healthy Outlook Through Dancing & Celebrating Life Daily At Her 'Charytour' Events

"You have to tend to your body and also your mind and your soul. We have to keep ourselves happy. It's important that you stay entertained and active and distracted. Age does not matter and is not important. What is important is that you keep your life moving forward. You have to stay positive until the last day that you have," stated Charytin during CharyTour in Miami, FL last week.

Charytin will be available for media interviews in West Palm Beach on Tuesday November 5th from 9am to 5pm and may be scheduled through Andres Gonzalez at 561-213-2638.

'CharyTour' will start at 11am on Wednesday November 6th at 4074 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Media and the general public are invited. For more information visit www.CharyTour.com

ABOUT CHARYTIN

Charytin Goyco, known simply as 'Charytin' is an internationally acclaimed Hispanic artist. She is a television presenter, singer, comedian and dramatic actress. As a recording artist, she released seventeen albums and composed over 100 songs. Live performances included Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden in New York City. As an actress Charytin has worked in several movies and miniseries. Charytin has hosted and presented many different shows including "The Charytin Show" which ran for two decades. Her next major production, "Charytin Internacional" was primarily a talk show and ran throughout the 90's. In 2002 Charytin became the lead host for "Escandalo TV," a daily live talk show about news and celebrity gossip. This show ran until 2011. In May 2012, Charytin was chosen alongside Ricky Martin and Zoe Saldana for the cover of People en Espanol's 50 Most Beautiful People.

ABOUT MEDFLORIDA MEDICAL CENTERS

MedFlorida Medical Centers (formerly Medical Consultants of Florida) is a private family-owned medical practice that was founded in 2007 by Board Certified Doctor Mazin Shikara, MD and spans multiple primary care clinics in Florida from Miami to Kissimmee. All locations accept Medicare as well as most major Medicare Advantage Insurance Plans. The new name also brings about new "Club MedFlorida" patient benefits including free private Transportation, Fitness Classes, Hair Salons, Wellness Rewards, Arts & Crafts, Educational Seminars and Birthday Celebrations. Learn more at www.MedFlorida.com

