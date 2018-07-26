Internationally acclaimed photographer Dana Gluckstein to kick off grand opening of Steinberg Museum of Art at LIU Post

"It's my sincere wish that DIGNITY will serve as a call-to-action in support of all Indigenous Peoples," said Gluckstein, shown here with three generations of San Bushmen women. Her DIGNITY advocacy campaign in association with Amnesty International created a tipping point for President Barack Obama to endorse the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2010.

"We're thrilled to present compelling photographs by Dana Gluckstein as we introduce our newly renovated Steinberg Museum of Art," said Barbara Applegate, museum director. "We invite Long Islanders to be inspired by our unique visible storage suite that makes viewing our collection of 5,000 objects feel limitless."

"DIGNITY: Tribes in Transition" opens October 18, 2018 and runs until March 3, 2019. Dana Gluckstein will speak on opening night and sign copies of her book. There will be a preview for members of the media at 11 a.m. and a VIP preview reception with the artist at 5:30 p.m. The show will open to the public at 7 p.m. For more information about Dana Gluckstein, go to www.danagluckstein.com The Steinberg Museum of Art is on the ground floor of the B. Davis Schwartz Memorial Library, 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville, NY 11548.

