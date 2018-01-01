Internet Brands' WebMD Acquires Vitals Consumer Services Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD, an Internet Brands company, today announced that it has acquired Vitals Consumer Services Division from MDx Medical, Inc. Vitals Consumer Services Division is a leading provider of online tools that help consumers find the right healthcare providers and connect with other patients.

One of the largest digital health properties in the U.S., Vitals Consumer Services Division is comprised of Vitals.com and UCompareHealthCare.com, websites that help consumers find local healthcare professionals for themselves and their families. It also includes MedHelp, a collection of online patient-to-patient communities that enable tens of thousands of daily conversations about hundreds of medical conditions.

Since being acquired by Internet Brands in 2017, WebMD has been investing in its provider directory, using it as a platform to help connect providers with consumers looking for care. Together, WebMD's provider directories and Vitals Consumer Services Division's consumer websites will generate more than 10 million visits per month from consumers looking for local healthcare providers.

"The consumer-first mission of Vitals Consumer Services Division, as evidenced by its strong commitment to transparent information and data, makes it a natural fit within the WebMD network," said WebMD CEO Steve Zatz, M.D. "We plan to quickly open our combined platform to providers, provider networks and other health systems that are seeking to drive new patients into their practices."

"We have long operated the Vitals Enterprise and Vitals Consumer businesses separately. We are delighted that Vitals Consumer Services has found a home with WebMD, and we believe those two platforms together will delight consumers who are shopping for a provider," said Heyward Donigan, President and CEO of Vitals. "Our Vitals Enterprise business continues on independently, delivering a leading digital engagement platform for our health plan and employer customers that creates a competitive healthcare marketplace and helps their members choose the best providers."

Following the transaction, Vitals Consumer Services Division will operate as a subsidiary of WebMD. Headquartered in Lyndhurst, N.J., MDx Medical will retain the Vitals Enterprise Solutions business, a digital engagement platform that reduces the cost of health care for health plans and employers. Terms of the transaction were not made public.

About Vitals



Vitals empowers everyone to shop for their health care like an expert. Our integrated high-tech, right-touch platform helps people select better, more affordable care. Vitals leads the market with incentive and engagement programs proven to drive new levels of activation. Our solutions achieve measurable and sustainable savings for consumers, employers and health plans. Over 280 million people each year rely on Vitals to help them decide on their care with confidence. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About WebMD



WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands



Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

