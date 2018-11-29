Internet Marketing Agency, fishbat, Shares the 4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Utilize Chatbots

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses continue to grow to serve the needs of their customers, internet marketing agency , fishbat, shares the four reasons why your company should utilize chatbots.

There's no denying that the landscape of customer service is changing. While the most common way of interacting with a company in the past might have been through a customer service phone line, more and more customers are turning to the internet as their primary means of contact. Companies that recognize this trend and respond with useful solutions such as chatbots will undoubtedly push themselves a step ahead of the competition.

Listed below are just a few of the reasons why chatbots make a valuable addition to most any business.

Available 24/7. When customers call in to speak to a live customer service agent, the chances are likely that they'll be waiting a while. For any average-sized business, handling customer queries and helping resolve any issues takes a lot of human resources. It's not feasible to have an agent on hand to answer every call immediately, which results in a queue of callers. Add to that the fact that human representatives generally work regular business hours, and it becomes clear that traditional customer service methods have their faults.

A chatbot is available 24/7, and while they might not be able to handle extremely complex issues, they are always ready and waiting to provide a friendly face and an immediate response to questions and comments.

Efficient Handling of Customers. Even the most capable representative can only handle a few things at once. When juggling a large number of conversations, response times start to slow, and it's increasingly likely that mistakes will begin to crop up. While human customer support might only be able to handle a few different conversations at once, a chatbot can handle thousands with immediate response.

Chatbots may be able to solve a lot of issues on their own, reducing the workload on the customer service department while directing more complex issues to a human contact.

Major Cost Savings. One of the most immediately apparent benefits of using a chatbot to handle a company's customer service needs are the associated cost savings. By having an AI handle the majority of initial inquiries and only sending more complicated tasks to human representatives, a business can save a significant amount of money on wages.

Automation of Simple Work. The majority of the time that customers reach out for help from the company, the requests are simple and easily manageable. By programming a chatbot to do things like provide store hours, details on ongoing promotions, or any number of other easily-answered FAQs, companies can utilize the AI to provide prompt service and leave human employees to more complex issues.

Chatbots can also be used to guide customers along a sales funnel, popping up in the web page to answer questions for confused or deliberating customers and driving them towards a conversion with no effort from the company's staff required.

