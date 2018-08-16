PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses continue to tackle growth and expansion from multiple angles, internet marketing agency fishbat shares the benefits of a comprehensive ad campaign.

When marketing a business, it can be tempting to look for the highest return on your investment and call it a day. However, in order to maximize growth, it's important to diversify a company's approach to advertising on multiple different digital platforms.

Discussed below are several key services to consider when building out an ad campaign.

Taking Advantage of AdWords. AdWords is one of the most popular forms of advertising - and for good reason. There are a variety of reasons why integrating AdWords into a marketing campaign is a good idea, but perhaps one of the most prominent is that it works faster than traditional SEO when it comes to giving a brand more exposure. The increased speed is due to the ability to easily target multiple keywords at one time, guarantee your ads will show at the top of a search engine page, and turn your campaign on or off whenever you please.

Another reason why AdWords advertising is so effective is that Google has started to integrate ads at the top of Gmail inboxes. As one of the largest email services, it can really take an email marketing campaign to the next level by strategically placing ads at the top of the page. Overall, AdWords is a powerful tool that should never be neglected in any comprehensive marketing campaign.

Advertise on Facebook. Outside of AdWords and general SEO best practices, one of the best ways to get a business in front of a wider audience is Facebook advertising. As the most influential social network in the world, there is a huge audience to market to, and the tools on the site give marketers the ability to target very specific demographics. While general SEO relies on people searching for sites similar to what a company happens to offer, Facebook advertising allows brands to zero in directly to the type of audience that is most likely to purchase their products. This makes it a very cost-effective way to market a brand, because the type of traffic the company's ads are getting is much more valuable per impression.

Spread Advertising Over Other Major Platforms. The two huge players in advertising are AdWords and Facebook, but a company can get a lot of value out of placing ads on smaller sites as well. There are advertising opportunities on the other major social networks like Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat as well that can provide a good return on investment. Even sites like Pinterest and LinkedIn that many companies don't immediately think of can be a viable way to expand a brand's reach. All in all, once a company hits the major players like AdWords and Facebook, it's time to diversify advertising into a variety of other avenues. By covering as much ground as possible within budget, the potential for valuable conversions becomes much, much higher.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://fishbat.com

