PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses take full advantages of one of the most profitable times of the year, internet marketing agency, fishbat, shares the importance of influencer marketing during the holidays.

When it comes to successful marketing, there are some basic guidelines that most companies follow to increase sales - such as search engine optimization, social media management, and other forms of traditional advertising. However, the holiday season comes with a potential for sales that many companies fail to take full advantage of.

Influencer marketing is a valuable tool in general, but it's especially useful during the holiday season. Listed below are a few reasons why this underappreciated marketing strategy can pay off in a big way for businesses at these specific times of the year.

Influencers Have The Trust Of Their Followers. Perhaps the biggest reason why influencer marketing is so valuable in general is that they have a reputation with their followers. As some of the most active posters on social media, these internet personalities have built a brand around themselves and their lifestyle, and any opinions they have hold a good amount of clout with their fans. Any product that an influencer associates with their name starts off with a more positive reputation that companies can build off of in order to drive sales. With the holiday season being one of the biggest times of the year for consumer spending, this benefit for reputation and exposure is heavily amplified.

Excellent Return on Investment. Many businesses associate product endorsement with major brands forming partnerships with celebrities, so it can be easy to discount influencer marketing as expensive and out of reach for smaller companies. In truth, there are thousands of influencers with thousands of followers that can still provide a significant increase in traffic and sales - all for a very accessible price. Rather than paying for an ad on a social media site that makes billions of dollars off of paid advertisements, companies can pay a drastically reduced amount directly to smaller influencers and see comparable or better return on their investment.

Effective Holiday-Centric Promotion. The two points above apply to influencer marketing at any time of the year, with the holiday season simply amplifying the effects and making it an irresistible opportunity for companies to promote their brand. However, just like with any other form of advertising, there are some unique ways that influencers can capitalize on the hype surrounding the holidays to promote a product to their fans.

Something as simple as a "holiday shopping list" can be extremely effective at positioning the company as a go-to destination for gift giving. When done well, this sort of promotion also comes across as organic and personable in a way that traditional advertising often fails to match. An advertisement that feels like a recommendation from a friend is often much better received than a sponsored post on the user's timeline. Customers are far more likely to seek shopping advice from those they know than from a company promoting their own products.

