NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to online marketing, social media is essential for reaching the widest audience possible. Internet marketing company, fishbat, discusses 3 social media strategies airlines can take advantage of.

Roughly 70 percent of adults in the United States are active on social media. Moreover, it's common for the average social media user to have accounts spanning different platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. From a corporate standpoint, this equates to a consumer base that can be reached on different channels. Social media can help any business, airlines included, engage their current audience and attract newcomers alike. As is the case with any digital marketing approach, the potential of social media is limitless.

Here are 3 social media strategies that can provide airlines with the results they're looking for.

Social Networking

Social media and content work in tandem, meaning that the latter should be a crucial part of an airline's marketing strategy. Fortunately, there are numerous possibilities for content in this industry. Consider that airline customers are passionate about travel, so it would be wise to serve them content that complements their interests. Articles detailing popular vacation spots and image sets of the best places to visit during the summer are just a few examples of how content can be leveraged for social media marketing.

Blogging

While this approach is often associated with standard websites, it can be done on social media as well. Unlike press releases, which can be sent out by a New York SEO Agency and tend to be news-focused, blogs are more freeform. This can work to the benefit of airlines, as it provides them with the ability to write about numerous topics. Christmas, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day and other holidays are known for being the busiest periods for airlines. During these times, an airline may publish blogs detailing useful tips about boarding flights. Blogs don't have to be lengthy, either. This allows the content in question to provide pertinent information in swift fashion.

Chatbots

Customer service has evolved with the advent of digital media, chatbot marketing being one of the most prominent examples. A user may visit an airline's website to inquire about carryon regulations, security protocol, or any other topic that relates to upcoming trips. Instead of a user being required to navigate numerous pages, a chatbot on social media can answer their queries. Additionally, chatbots are active 24/7, so visitors will have around-the-clock support, no matter where they're located. Chatbots can make the customer experience seamless, rendering a digital marketing approach more effective.

