NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With roughly 186 million daily users amassed since its release in 2011, Snapchat stands as one of the premier content sharing apps. In terms of business, it can prove to be one of the best advertising tools as well. Internet marketing company, fishbat, discusses 5 benefits of marketing through Snapchat.

Immediate awareness. One of the defining features of Snapchat, for marketing purposes or otherwise, is its immediacy. With content able to be shared with followers in an instant, they will be kept in the loop in real time. Though Snaps are temporary, followers are unlikely to miss them. This immediacy goes a long way in not only establishing a business on the platform but ensuring a long-lasting impression. For the sake of content that moves at a fast pace, Snapchat stands out. Engaged audiences. Another reason to market through Snapchat is the fact that audiences are engaged on the app in question. Whenever they're sent new Snaps from friends or companies, they'll want to open them to see what's new. This provides a level of engagement that businesses may not see on other platforms. For companies that haven't yet experimented with Snapchat, this should be reason enough to do so. Immeasurable interactivity. It's all but encouraged that users exercise creativity on Snapchat, which makes it stand out among other marketing tools. With countless filters, emojis, and other aesthetic options, photos and videos captured via Snapchat can be made more creative. This further engages audiences, which results in them interacting with Snapchat updates. No matter how silly a filter or music clip may seem, it can make all the difference when marketing through Snapchat. Quantifiable insights. Snapchat provides the option to review progress made on the platform. Snapchat Insights is a feature that allows users to track the progress made on their stories, ranging from the number of views it has generated to the days of the week when activity was highest. For marketers that are focused on data and would like to know how Snapchat is helping them, the information is easily accessible. Personalized marketing. Snapchat has the benefit of being a more personalized platform, largely due to the reputation the app has built for itself. It's not regarded by the general public as buttoned-up, but rather a laidback entity, which allows for personalized marketing. With Snapchat, businesses can show who they are beyond the work they do. This can create a sense of trust between both parties, which only heightens the marketing value Snapchat offers.

