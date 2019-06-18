Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Discusses How Children & Youth Fashion Companies Can Benefit from the Instagram Shop Feature

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instagram is the ideal platform for digital window shopping, especially for fashion and clothing brands. As an image-based social media network, Instagram can display products and convey your brand's persona with ease, and now, you can even sell directly on the platform. While Instagram Shopping is not new, the feature has now rolled out to all businesses in the US and eleven additional countries.

For fashion brands, this means that your next #OOTD post could lead directly to a sale, and your Insta profile has more power than ever. Internet marketing company, fishbat, shares tips for youth fashion brands looking to use Instagram Shopping.

What are the requirements? While any business can use Instagram Shopping, there are certain requirements that will need to be met in order to certify compliance. Make sure that you have converted your Insta to a Business Account rather than a Personal as Personal Accounts cannot add Shopping. Your Instagram profile will also need to be connected to a Facebook catalog, which can be done on the platform itself or in Shopify and Big Commerce. Your office must be in one of the approved Instagram Shopping countries, and your posts must follow Instagram's community guidelines.

Before your page is approved to use the shopping feature, Instagram will take some time to perform a background check. Once this has been completed and you are approved, you can start activating products.

Reach the right audience. Instead of hoping the right customer finds your audience, you can go out and find them! For children and youth fashion companies, this means looking for moms, caretakers, and relatives of young children who will become frequent purchasers of your products. Conduct community management and outreach by liking, commenting and engaging with users who are in your target demographic. Be sure to use images and text that pop, keep it clean, and stay up to date on trends. There are millions of businesses using Instagram to promote their products, so you will want to make sure you are creating content that stands out from your competition.

Improve the customer experience. Using Instagram Shopping greatly reduces the number of steps that a customer needs to take in order to purchase an item, and it has been shown by countless studies that fewer steps lead to improved sales. Customers want to shop with ease, they do not want to spend time hunting down products on a site, and they don't want to have to filter through all of your other offerings to get to that specific dress they were eyeing for their daughter. For youth fashion brands this hits even closer to home. Help out parents who are online shopping by making the products they need easier to access and faster to purchase. Be sure to tag all available products in your post, and make note if something is temporarily out of stock to avoid user frustration.

