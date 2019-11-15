NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of micro-influencers is slowly being recognized as distinct opportunity from macro-influencers, and a considerable marketing force in its own right. While micro-influencers often boast 100,000 followers at the most, and appear to have a small following compared to larger accounts, they are still capable of reaching the audiences they've amassed. In the fashion industry, which is incredibly competitive, partnering with micro-influencers can yield positive results. Internet marketing company, fishbat, explains how micro-influencers can help grow the fashion industry.

More intimate interactions.

One of the benefits that micro-influencers have, especially in comparison to macro-influencers, is the level of interaction they have with their audiences. Given that they have considerably fewer followers by comparison, micro-influencers can afford to have genuine interactions with their followers. For example, if a user leaves a positive comment on an Instagram post, the micro-influencer can answer with anything from a simple "thank you" to a lengthier, more personalized response. In other words, users seldom feel as though they're unheard and are more likely to feel valued by a brand and influencer.

Meaningful relationships.

This impacts companies in the fashion industry because it allows them to create meaningful relationships with their followers as well. Micro-influencers curate great content and take a great deal of pride in their relationships with audiences. This fosters a feeling of intimacy and meaning with a social audience that a brand can leverage. An individual may continually purchase clothing and accessories from a brand because they've had good experiences with them online. While the quality of said clothing and accessories remains paramount, it helps when a customer is heard on social media.

Audience diversity.

Another advantage of partnering with a micro-influencer is that it offers fashion companies up access to well curate, but diverse audiences. Along with their ability to reach wide audiences, micro-influencers are known for their ability to connect with individuals of different backgrounds, interests, and other such variables. Simply put, they aren't limited to those that they can reach out to. A micro-influencer's target audience can be as broad or narrow as they prefer, which can benefit those in the fashion industry.

It's important to note that fashion companies offer products for different groups. If a retailer that specializes in men's outfits desires to reach customers based on height, micro-influencer marketing can help. If the same retailer wishes to shift their efforts to advertise with a particular lifestyle in mind, partnering with a micro-influencer is recommended.

Whether in fashion or any industry, the benefits of micro-influencers are multitudinous. For business owners looking to expand their reach, get in touch with a local NY SEO company to learn more about micro-influencer marketing.

