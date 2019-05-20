Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Explains the Benefits That A Community Engagement Plan Can Offer Your Small Business

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued commitment to helping businesses self-promote, internet marketing company, fishbat, explains the benefits that a community engagement plan can have for your small business.

Speaking directly to, and promoting events within a business's neighborhood can help encourage growth by establishing the business as a member of the community and driving support from local customers. Below are some reasons why engaging in the community with your company can benefit your business as a whole.

Know Your Community

When developing a community engagement plan for a business, it is important to determine what big local events take place in town throughout the year, and if there are any common gathering places that serve as a sort of public forum. If there are annual festivals present in the community, make sure to rent out booth space for your business, and if possible, provide sponsorship to the event.

Most local events require sponsorships from local and small businesses. There is of course a fee for sponsorship, but your business will be posted on signage throughout the event, introducing your company to locals and guests. This is a fantastic way for businesses to not only increase their brand recognition, but to position themselves as active members of the community.

Network

Integrating a community engagement plan allows businesses an opportunity to network with other companies that pair well with the product or service of the business in question. Sponsorships for local events and local recreational teams invite and encourage multiple business sponsorships from a variety of industries.

Many small businesses have the ability to pair their services or products for a collaboration to maximize their marketing and customer base. For example, a boutique owner and a coffee shop owner decide that since their businesses are in close proximity, a social media cross-promotion can benefit both businesses, and offering a discount with purchase to each other's store fronts will help to drive business for both companies.

Brand Awareness

Getting involved in the local community will open your brand to a large audience and increase local awareness of your company. If local events tend to support local charities or causes, align your business with that cause and help to raise funds or drive sponsorships. Your company will be doing a good thing while also raising awareness of your storefront.

For small businesses, this can be a good source of local signage, press coverage, and positive reputation management.

Expand on Social Media

Develop social media presence and expedite its growth by including mention of your social accounts at local events, displayed in store, and on any physical or digital marketing materials. Most clients will have some form of social media access, so be sure to include important business and contact information along with your engagement-driving posts. Hashtag campaigns and contests to encourage online engagement while at local events.

