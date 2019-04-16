NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for having a mobile friendly-website can no longer be put on hold. The number of people using mobile phones to surf the internet accounted for over 52% of internet searches in 2017. Internet marketing company fishbat, explains the importance of having a mobile friendly website for your wellness spa in 2019.

. A responsive website makes your page aesthetic pop and creates easier navigation. Being a business that thrives on the clarity of images and videos, prospects want to know what your wellness spa looks like before walking in. Therefore, having a site that displays both text and images in higher resolutions on a mobile device gives your customer a better user experience on your site. Organic Rankings . In 2015, Google announced that mobile-friendly websites would be favored in their rankings. One of the key factors that algorithms look at when crawling a site is its mobile-friendliness. If you want your spa business to be amongst one of the first pages when a customer searches specific keywords, then you should make your website mobile-friendly.

. According to studies, only 60% of businesses have mobile-friendly websites. As a spa business, having a mobile-friendly site can boost your business massively and edge out the competition. Builds Your Reputation. The visibility you get from being mobile-friendly does not end online. The more you are visible online, the higher the reputation you have offline. Customers want to deal with a spa that already has a name— nobody wants to be the experiment.

The use of mobile phones in surfing the internet has made mobile purchases easier. With online payment modes, nobody really 'needs to get home to a desktop' to make a purchase.

Gaining a grasp of the digital marketing landscape can be a problem if you are not tech-savvy. Sometimes, it helps to delegate your digital marketing routines to a digital marketing solutions provider. fishbat has been helping business with insightful marketing ideas to take their sales to the next level. Contact them today; they have the industry knowledge and tools to thrive your business.

