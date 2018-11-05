PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their mission to teach companies how to maximize sales in a digital world, internet marketing company, fishbat, explains the importance of social listening tools.

No business exists in a bubble. Big or small, when a company has customers, there's some sort of discussion going on online that can provide valuable insights that can be leveraged to increase growth.

Discussed below are some of the benefits of social listening when it comes to promoting a brand.

Monitor Brand Health. Social listening goes deeper than simple social media monitoring, and can provide a pretty accurate picture of the types of discussions going on regarding a business across social networks. While many businesses keep an eye on their mentions and discussions going on, on their own pages, the fact of the matter is that a lot of information regarding any company never reaches them directly - and those discussions can have a significant impact on brand health, for better or for worse.

Social listening tools give marketing and PR teams an idea of how the company is perceived as a whole, rather than in a world isolated to the company's own social handles. These tools give an incredible amount of insight when managing company reputation.

Learn What Customers Really Want. While surveys, discussions with customers, and monitoring trends can be a great way to determine the best path for a company to take, they are limited in their scope in a way similar to traditional social media monitoring. As the name suggests, social listening pays attention to what the customer is saying, and those socializations can be the key to staying ahead of the competition and continuing to release products that dominate the market and receive a favorable reception. "The customer is always right" definitely applies in this case, and companies that take note of what customers are looking for in a product or service will excel where many operations fall short.

Optimize Online Content. The benefits of social listening are readily apparent from a PR and product development perspective, but they can also help an enterprising company plan out online content in a way that best appeals to the market. Taking the same feedback that would be used to shape the customer experience and applying that to the development of advertising campaigns and web content publishing, can take a simple discussion surrounding a company's brand and use it as a central part of an ongoing marketing strategy.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat internet marketing agency is a full-service firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

