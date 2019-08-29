PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, animals have become one of the most popular forms of online media. Internet marketing company, fishbat, lists and explains the reasons why you should incorporate pets into your social media marketing strategy this year.

With 2019 more than halfway done, businesses are likely to assess their social media marketing strategies, recognize what's been working, and determine which improvements can be made. While the latter process may seem like an extensive process, changes can be as simple as those related to content. Recently, animals have become popular online, whether they're carrying out simple acts like eating or performing impressive tricks. To render a social media marketing strategy effective, pets are worth considering.

Here are a few reasons why SEO Firms in New York should incorporate pets into their social media marketing efforts moving forward.

Pets are versatile. For business owners that believe pets are inapplicable to their social media marketing efforts, they are more fitting than they seem. Pets are versatile in terms of the industries that they can be applied to. For instance, a health and fitness guru may detail the importance of pets to one's wellbeing. Among other benefits, pets have been known to help people socialize and allow them to live longer and healthier. Pets are surprisingly adaptable, from a marketing standpoint, so don't hastily write them off.

Pets create emotional connections. When someone watches a video of a pet on social media, an emotional connection is created. It's easy for the average person to relate to what they see, as they might have recorded videos of their own pets as well. Even if a ten-second clip of a puppy or kitten standing still is published, it's fair to anticipate that it will receive some level of engagement. Users on the Internet have diverse interests, but when it comes to those that are shared, pets tend to be commonplace across the board.

Pets can be showcased across all platforms. With social media being a key tool in digital marketing, it's important to use all relevant platforms. These platforms can be used to showcase pets, too. On Facebook and Twitter, videos are commonplace and tend to perform well. On Reddit, there are a few specialized subreddits meant to show pets and animals. These are just a few examples of how different social media platforms function. Not only should a business have a presence on each social media platform, but they should know how to incorporate content, including pets, as well.

