Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Offers Several Tips on Creating Unique Content That Captivates and Sets Your Brand Apart from Others

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for being a leading internet marketing company in the industry, fishbat offers several tips on how to create unique and captivating content that sets your brand apart from others.

Shine a spotlight on your hard working staff. Your brand will come across as more relatable and trustworthy when customers have the opportunity to get to know your staff. You can shine a spotlight on your staff in a variety of ways:

Take behind the scenes photos or short videos to share on your company's social media pages.



Interview your key employees and turn it into a blog post series.



Update the website's about page with detailed bios and high quality photos of the founders and other team members.

Publicize how your company contributes to society. Make a strong effort to publicize how your company contributes to the local community or the industry at large. Create content that focuses on your philanthropic efforts or recent charity donations. Or, if one of your employees spoke at a live workshop or industry conference, share a video of their speech on social media or quote them in a blog post.

Show customers what happens behind the scenes. Customers want to connect with the brands they use every day. In order to develop a deeper connection with your customers, show them what goes on behind the scenes at your business by:

Customers want to connect with the brands they use every day. In order to develop a deeper connection with your customers, show them what goes on behind the scenes at your business by: Creating short video content to share insights on how your company develops its products or services.



Document team strategy sessions and bonding activities to share on social media stories.



Keep customers up to date by sharing company updates such as a recent move to a new office building.



Display your staff's personality and humor and create an emotional connection with current or potential customers by highlighting top performers on your social media channels.

Sharing this type of unique content will showcase your brand's personality and make you appear genuine.

Share user generated content. Develop trust and make your business come across as more authentic by highlighting user generated content. The content will be unique to your business and help further differentiate your brand from the competition. Put customer testimonials and ratings from external sources on your company's website to demonstrate social proof. Review the most frequently asked questions by your customers and use it as source material to create new content, or you can turn user generated content into ads. Overall, this type of content can increase customer engagement and build credibility over time.

