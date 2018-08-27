NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to assist businesses in leveraging the power of media through effective marketing campaigns, internet marketing company, fishbat, shares 6 tips for creating videos that convert.

Visual content can be much more effective at roping in customers than traditional text advertising, but there as some aspects of the video creation process that are important to keep in mind to maximize reach.

Below are several guidelines to take into account in order to maximize conversion rates when putting together videos.

Tap into Existing Trends. It can be tempting to attempt to kick of a new viral phenomenon with video content, but that is extremely difficult even for the most experienced marketing teams. It can be hard to tap into the type of content the internet will appreciate from day to day, and it's helpful to create videos that add to the current online conversation rather than creating something brand new. Topics that have a lot of attention around them do a much better job of increasing conversion rates than hoping a gamble pays off.

Give Your Audience Something They Haven't Seen Before. It can be next to impossible to be completely original with video content given the massive amount of media being posted online every day. With that said, taking stock of the company's previous video postings - and especially video content from competitors - can go a long way toward ensuring that new media provides value to consumers. Tapping into trends is important, but it's equally important for a business to give their own take on a topic and consistently provide something fresh and new to their audience.

Be Consistent. While the content of videos is very important for conversions, companies will often see a great return even with average content if they manage to stick to a regular uploading schedule.

Partner with Influencers. It may not be possible for every company to get major celebrities behind their brand, but social media is filled with micro-influencers that have a following with which they have significant clout. Paying these personalities to promote the company's video content can drive a significant amount of traffic to content - and more views will generally lead to more conversions.

Keep Length in Check. There may be some customers that are willing to sit down and watch a 20-minute video, but that's far too long for the average posting. Keeping content concise and on point is important when it comes to keeping customers engaged long enough to convert. Aiming for content that is no longer than a few minutes while still covering all relevant info is a goal to shoot for.

Don't Rely on Audio. Some of the best platforms to promote video content are the major social networks. However, while customers are scrolling through their feeds, it's often unlikely that they will listen to a full video. Design media with this in mind. Taking advantage of useful graphics and subtitles can make video content extremely effective even for those who are only seeing an auto-play preview in their feed.

