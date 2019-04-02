NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet is awash with content related to artificial intelligence (AI). However, very few people understand how AI works and why it has become a buzzword on the internet. Internet marketing firm, fishbat, explains how artificial intelligence can improve your small business's customer service.

Customer Insights. Artificial intelligence can provide your small business with a lot of customer data. You can understand your potential customers taste, preferences, dislikes, and how they would like to be served. This data can be used to gain customer insights that can improve future customer experiences with your company. Reliable Virtual Customer Support. Customers demand quality service. They expect to be answered whenever they call, not knowing that most small businesses cannot sustain a workforce that is available on-call 24/7 for 365 days. This is where AI comes in. Having AI software that enables you to serve your customers better will improve the reputation of your business and broaden your profit margin, since customers are always willing to pay more for better service. Having an AI chatbot that aids you in virtual support will give you peace of mind. Automate Your Customer Service Chats Through Messaging Apps. If you have a business page online, chances are, most of your prospects will message you on either Facebook's Messenger, Skype, or Slack. Your prospects spend more time on messaging applications than they do making phone calls. Facebook recently launched its messenger chatbot with an open source API to allow developers to modify it to meet their communication needs. Your businesses can use these chatbots to automate quick conversations and give customers instant and relevant feedback to their inquiries. Personalized Customer Service. No customer wants to be treated ordinarily. AI provides customers with custom service to meet their unique needs and personalize their experience. Deep learning has offered a better layer of understanding that we can use to program AI software not only to remember things but also to sift through vast customer information in order to respond appropriately. Improves Efficiency. Customers are inclined to look for ways to self-help if they encounter a problem with your product or service, which is why it is important to have a self-help portal on your website that customers can visit before they reach out to your company via telephone. Artificial intelligence can improve customer service and overall efficiency by keeping up with the changing customer preferences and giving customers the opportunity to self-help.

fishbat internet marketing company is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

