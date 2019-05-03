Internet Marketing Firm, fishbat, Explains How Direct Customer Marketing Is the Way of the Future

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People love to feel like they are important and validated and with all the digital tools available, it is easier than ever before to reach your customers on a personal level. Social media gives you the opportunity to build a following of interested and valuable customers, but the key to success is having high value followers rather than large numbers. Internet marketing firm, fishbat, explains how to achieve these interactions on different platforms and discusses how direct customer marketing is the way of the future.

Instagram

Depending on your demographic, Instagram is one of the most important platforms to focus on to generate a following for your brand. Performing a few simple tasks on this platform can help you gain followers with significant interest in your business and expand your digital efforts. First, find some highly specific related hashtags, preferably ones that are localized if you're a small business. Using these hashtags, engage with other user's posts, as well as those commenting on the posts. Engaging with accounts that are getting massive engagements in a related topic will help build your own brand image, and with enough diligence, convert outsiders to followers.

Facebook

Facebook's popularity is waning with the younger demographic, but is still immensely popular and can be a great asset when building your brand and marketing directly to customers. Before developing a Facebook campaign, make sure to create a target audience for your product to ensure potential customers are utilizing this platform. Engaging customers in comments is one way to establish a brand on Facebook, however this may not be as successful as it would on Instagram. Targeted ads on Facebook are one of the best ways to market to customers and you can even use the targeted demographics tools to intensely focus on your most valuable demographic, keeping in mind that the more specific you get, the more valuable your ads will be. Remember to create your content to fit in with the culture of Facebook, as well as the look and feel of your individual brand.

Direct customer marketing can be extremely helpful for most brands, especially with the help of the various social platforms. However, keep in mind that when engaging with customers on social media, creating content that adds value to your customer's interests and engaging with them as if they were your friend or neighbor, rather than a business, will help you not only develop brand awareness but also establish trust and create a loyal customer relationship.

