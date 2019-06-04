PATCHOGUE, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the interest in locally sourced produce increases, it is important that business owners take the necessary steps to connect with consumers online. Internet marketing firm , fishbat, explains how local farms can expand their reach through social media.

A strong social media presence can do more than ensure the validity of a brand with potential consumers. With the proper guidance and content, local farms may be able to see an increase in their reach on social media, as well as an increase in foot traffic to the farms themselves. Social media integration is an asset to any company, especially small businesses that are looking to reach consumers on a personal level.

Listed below are 4 ways farms can expand their reach through social media:

Establish a social media presence. In order to reach consumers on social media, they need to know where to find you. Be sure to utilize social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to establish a presence amongst the proper audience. Utilize the chosen social media platform to share information about products and upcoming events at the farm. Consumers may find the content useful and become encouraged to follow the farm online and in person. Engage with consumers promptly. An online presence isn't enough to ensure the success of the farm. Consumers will have questions about the farm, such as the hours of operation, available produce options, and other similar inquiries. It is important that there is an informed member of the team appointed to the task of engaging with consumers. Not only with they be able to expertly answer questions on behalf of the farm, but they may also be utilized to create social media strategies that will further assist in expanding a farm's online presence. Deploy social media advertisements. Social media advertisements can be used to reach a number of goals. One of the most common goals is to increase the reach of a brand on a select social media platform. With that goal in mind and a designated budget, advertisement campaigns will work to find potential consumers within an area that are most likely to respond positively to an advertisement. This will increase the number of people who view a farm's social media account and may positively affect the business outside of the digital realm. Be consistent in social media postings. When creating content for the farm, whether it is on-site signage, a social media image, or business cards, everything should look similar and include contact information. This will create a sense of uniformity and allow consumers to easily identify one farm from another. However, it is not enough to have consistent messaging and branding across all aspects of the business. The photography shared on a website and social media should be high-quality as well. This will allow content to truly resonate with consumers and translate to success outside of social media.

