Internet of Things in Retail Market Report, 2020 - Integrated IoT Solution to Open New Revenue Streams

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of smart payment solution, increased investment in retail automation providing wholesome opportunities for analytics providers, and integrated IoT solution to open new revenue streams.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Payment Solution

3.1.2 Increased Investment in Retail Automation Providing Wholesome Opportunities for Analytics Providers

3.1.3 Integrated IoT Solution to Open New Revenue Streams

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Solution

4.1 Software

4.1.1 Data Management

4.1.2 Remote Monitoring

4.1.3 Bandwidth Management

4.1.4 Streaming Analytics

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Sensors

4.2.2 Wearables

4.2.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

4.2.4 Beacons

4.2.5 Gateway



5 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Service

5.1 Managed Services

5.2 Professional Services

5.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services

5.2.2 Consulting Services

5.2.3 System Integration and Deployment Services



6 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Platform

6.1 Device Management

6.2 Application Management

6.3 Network Management



7 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Technology

7.1 Near Field Communication

7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

7.3 Wi-fi

7.4 Connectivity Technology

7.5 ZigBee



8 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Application

8.1 Asset Management

8.1.1 Asset Condition Monitoring

8.1.2 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

8.2 Customer Experience Management

8.2.1 Smart Payment and Checkout

8.2.2 Queue Management

8.2.3 Automatic Vending Machine

8.2.4 Smart Shelves Embedded with Sensors

8.3 Operations Management

8.3.1 Energy Optimization

8.3.2 Supply Chain Management

8.3.3 Inventory Optimization

8.3.4 Surveillance and Security

8.3.5 Workforce Management

8.4 Advertising & Marketing

8.4.1 Geomarketing

8.4.2 Digital Signage

8.5 Beacon Alerts

8.6 Customer Relationship Management

8.7 Augmented Reality Apps

8.8 Remote Device Management

8.9 Interactive Mirrors

8.10 Robot Guides

8.11 Retail Workshop Management Tools

8.12 Shopper Mapping

8.13 Resource Management

8.14 Intelligent Payment Solution

8.15 Smart Shelf & Smart Doors



9 Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Intel

11.2 Huawei

11.3 PTC

11.4 IBM

11.5 Amazon Web Services

11.6 Microsoft

11.7 Bosch.Io

11.8 Google

11.9 Sierra Wireless

11.10 SAP

11.11 Accenture

11.12 Cisco

11.13 Software AG

11.14 Oracle

11.15 NEC Corporation

11.16 Happiest Minds

11.17 Vodafone



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xb79h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

