Internet of Things Inc. Secures Health Canada Approval to Deploy Breakthrough Fever Detection System, ThermalPass

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Internet of Things Inc. ( TSX VENTURE: ITT ) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T) ("ITT Inc." or the "Company") www.iotintl.com , a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has authorized the interim marketing and sales of its fever detection system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com. Health Canada has done so under its fast-tracked Medical Device Establishment License ("MDEL") application process established to help combat COVID-19.

ThermalPass, developed jointly by AI Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ITT Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp, is designed to enhance public safety to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and other fever-bearing contagions. The system will provide fast, touch-free scanning of multiple people at entranceways of high-traffic locations including bus and train stations, schools, malls, office buildings, sports venues, and other public spaces.

"Regulatory approval from Health Canada to commercialize ThermalPass is a significant achievement as the Company prepares for imminent POC testing." said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Internet of Things Inc. "We would like to thank Health Canada for their rapid review of our submission, allowing us to proceed with the rollout of ThermalPass."

The ThermalPass system offers unique and distinctive competencies over other fever detecting devices as it uses sensors versus cameras. Infrared cameras are less accurate, more expensive, obtrusive to personal space and infringe on privacy. ThermalPass' sensors are designed to measure temperature from a distance by detecting an object's infrared energy. The company's artificial-intelligence-powered system allows for fast, touch-free scanning of individuals as they pass through the device without impeding walking speed when entering high-traffic public locations. The system instantly and quietly alerts security personnel of any person with a higher-than-normal temperature, enabling staff to conduct a secondary check and maintain traffic flow.

About Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T): Internet of Things Inc. is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

