Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.3% by 2027, Owing to the Rising Demand for Smart Grids: Says Absolute Markets Insights

Summary:

According to new research report on Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market is thriving worldwide with an impressive 17.3% CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2027.

The global internet of things (IoT) in energy market stood at US$ 25,711.2 million in the year 2018, and is expected to surpass US$ 108,298.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. The notion of energy 4.0 has gained momentum across all aspects of the industry. The involvement of fourth industrialization primarily focuses on data and automation, used for production optimization and efficiency in smart factory environment. The digital evolution revolves around the advancement of smart grids, distributed power generation and efficient use of renewable resources. Smart grids are a part of IoT framework that are used primarily among remote places to detect equipment failure, energy spikes, route power and prevent outages. As per a recent study, installation of smart grids across various application, has improved productivity rate by 99.8% and thereby helped in energy savings. Hence, owing to its improved energy efficiency rate, integration of smart grid projects is growing at a fast pace and is thereby influencing the growth of internet of things (IOT) in energy market.

"Rapid industrialization in the energy sector embraces the sustainability of energy consumption and energy management concepts. As a result, enterprises, municipalities and government are increasing their efforts towards adoption of internet of things (IoT) for optimizing energy consumption. Thus, contributing to the growth of internet of things (IoT) in energy market"

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of internet of things (IoT) in energy market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market Revenue (USD Million), 2018

Key Findings of the Report:

Cellular network offers the most lucrative network segment due to its high bandwidth to transmit huge amount of data within the coverage area.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecasted period (2019 – 2027) owing to the increasing investment for the development of smart buildings, smart city, smart grids, smart meters and smart thermostat.

Some of the major players operating in the internet of things (IoT) in energy market are Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and Intel amongst others

Organization in the internet of things (IoT) in energy market are pacing their development to offer reliable, efficient, secured and interoperable solutions for sustainable energy management.

Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market

By Offerings

Hardware

Software

Services

By Network Technology

Cellular Network

Satellite Network

Radio Network

By Application

Energy Management

Power Distribution

Mobile Workforce Management

Asset and Equipment Monitoring

Field Surveillance

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



The Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

